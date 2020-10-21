1/1
Alan E. "Big Al" McCool
1953 - 2020
Alan E. "Big Al" McCool

Lansing -

Age 67, our dad and grandpa passed away October 18, 2020. Born May 1, 1953 in Lansing, MI. Al or Big Al was the owner and operator of Design Electric, Big A. Electric, and later A.M. Electric throughout his career. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going up North. Most of all he loved being with his family and friends, laughing and having a good time. Surviving are his son, Leason (Jennifer) McCool; daughter, Candra McCool; 8 grandchildren, Mikah, Damoni, Barbara, Taylor, Alexis, Cassandra, Feliziana and Zoey; 2 brothers, Jerry (Linda) McCool, and Randy (Wendy) McCool. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara J. and Leason L. McCool, Jr. Visitation will be 3:30-5:00 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 24th, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Contributions may be made to Leason A. McCool in memory of Alan. Friends may visit the guest book at WWW.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
03:30 - 05:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
