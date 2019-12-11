|
Alan Edward Kramer
Fowler - Alan Edward Kramer, age 95 of Fowler, MI, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. and on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. with a Rosary being prayed at 8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Alan was born in Fowler, MI on August 26, 1924 the son of John and Helen (Halfman) Kramer. Alan married Therese Feldpausch on June 30, 1948. He resided all of his life in Fowler.
Alan retired as the Postmaster in Fowler with the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Alan taught hunter safety for many years and was a founding member of the Fowler Conservation Club. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, involved in the D-Day landing and was an active member with the Fowler . Alan was also an active member with Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Therese Kramer of Fowler, MI; daughter Judy and Jim Gormley of Dorr, MI; son Steve and Elaine Kramer of Fowler, MI; son Ken and Alice Kramer of Pewamo, MI; son Jim Kramer of Illinois; daughter Deb Kramer of Lansing, MI; daughter Linda Kramer of Lansing, MI; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and sister Alice Pline of Fowler, MI. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, son Donald Kramer, brother Donald Kramer, and sisters: Eunice Wirth, and Arlene Mueller.
Memorials may be made to the Fowler or to the wishes of the Kramer family. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019