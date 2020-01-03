|
Alan James Cleeves
Mason - Alan passed away on December 30, 2019, with his family at his side.
Born to John and Eleanor Cleeves on January 18, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan.
Surviving are, his wife of 56 years, LaVonda "Bonnie," and five children Karen (Bob) Morgan, William, Becky (Rick) Robinson, Brenda, and Kim (Aaron) Brumfield. Alan was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Alan also leaves behind his sister Marsha (Ken) Parker, and brother Doug (Jackie) Cleeves.
Alan proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for six years and received an honorable discharge. Alan was awarded Rifle Expert, Pistol Expert, and several other honors by the United States Marine Corps.
Alan also served as a brave Deputy Sheriff with the Ingham County Sheriff's Department. Alan then worked for Consumers (Power) Energy where he retired in 1998 after 29 years of service. While working full time at Consumers Power, Alan also served on the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department as a Marine Patrol Officer on the weekends and holidays at their cottage. Alan also received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Northwood Institute while working full time at Consumers Energy.
Some people may also remember Alan as a country dance instructor at the Silver Dollar in Lansing and other locations throughout mid-Michigan as he taught hundreds of students over the years with his wife Bonnie. Alan also enjoyed playing in the "Cleeves Band" at many miscellaneous locations alongside his wife, brother Doug, cousin Ron and friends.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for their kind, caring, and compassionate care for Alan during his final weeks.
A visitation will be held at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, 2121 N. Cedar St., Holt, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 p.m. Alan will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 4444 W. Grand River, Lansing, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation the (Doylestown, PA) or the - Michigan Great Lakes Chapter (Ann Arbor).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020