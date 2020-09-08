Alan L. Awalt
Mason - Mason, MI - Alan Awalt passed away at the age of 73 at home on September 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. Alan was born on September 15, 1946, in Lancaster, Ohio to Kenneth and Helen Awalt. He graduated from Lancaster High School Class of 1964 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a Vietnam Veteran.
Alan's family and career guided his numerous activities within the community where he made many friends. You may know him for his love of tractors and the 4th of July parades; through farm stand purchases of sweetcorn, popcorn, birdhouses, tractors, or even a 50/50 raffle ticket, or just enjoyed talking shop with him - whatever your experience, you knew he was genuine and would give you the shirt off his back. Alan had a true passion to restore antique tractors to their original glory, enjoyed an occasional gamble…and was always tinkering!
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edna Awalt; daughters Paulette (Shawn) George of Eaton Rapids and Jennifer (Thad) Baker of Mason; grandchildren, Hunter and Elaine George, and Natalie, Ashley, and Tyler Baker; brothers, Leon (Carolyn) Awalt of Cincinnati, OH and Keith (Karen) Awalt of Canton, OH. Alan is preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda; his parents Kenneth and Helen Awalt; and in-laws George and Helen Beery.
In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Edna Beery, and packed up and moved to Michigan to attend Michigan State University's turfgrass management program. Following schooling, he began his 35-year career as the Farm Manager at Green Acres Turf Farm in Mason, then 9 years as the Sexton at the Alaiedon Township Hall before officially retiring. Alan's impact was substantial, having been very active in the community over the years and involved in the Mason FFA, Mason Boosters Club, Ingham County Farm Bureau, Mason Optimist Club, Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club, All Color Tractor Club, All Saints Lutheran Church of Mason and Michigan Sod Growers Association.
Visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4 PM to 7 PM and Friday, September 11 from 10 AM to 11 AM. Funeral Service on September 11, 2020, at 11 AM. Visitation and Funeral services will be held outdoors at the All Saints Lutheran Church, 720 W South St, Mason, MI 48854. Burial will follow at Leek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donation be made to the Mason FFA chapter in memory of Alan Awalt. Please make checks payable to Mason Public Schools and mail to Mason FFA, 1001 S Barnes St, Mason, MI 48854.
Many thanks to his children and grandchildren for helping to take care of him while at home in hospice care and to Elara Caring for their support.
The family is being served by Gorsline-Runciman's Ball-Dunn chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.grbdmason.com
