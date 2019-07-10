Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
201 W. Miller Rd.
Lansing, MI
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
201 W. Miller Rd.
Lansing, MI
Albert J. Tellier


1929 - 2019
Albert J. Tellier Obituary
Albert J. Tellier

Lansing - Age 90, passed away July 7, 2019. He was born in Marquette, MI, on June 18, 1929, the son of Albert J. and Pearl L. (Vadnais) Tellier. He was member of Cristo Rey Parish; served in the U. S. Army and was a member of Morley S. Oates Post #701 V.F.W. He was retired as a Claims Representative for Amerisure. He found enjoyment in retirement at Wolf Lake, art and music and sharing it with others.

Surviving are his wife, Sally; 2 daughters, Michelle and Penny Tellier; grandchildren, Derrick (Julie) Zenker and Nichole (Chad) Funnell; great-grandson, Dylan J. Zenker; brother, Gary (Janet) Tellier; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Joyce L. Newton and Lorraine Perry.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 201 W. Miller Rd., Lansing. The family will receive friends at the Church 1 hour prior to the Mass. The family would like to express a special thank you to Sparrow Hospital, and Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for the wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cristo Rey or to Hospice House, c/o Sparrow Foundation, 1215 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912. Arrangements by Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 10, 2019
