Albert Lawrence (Larry) Beckon
Okemos - Remembering Larry Beckon. Beloved husband, brother and uncle died of brain cancer on March 23, 2020 with his wife Jean (Lenon) by his side. He was born on June 3, 1935 the son of Charles and Madelyn (Kingsley) Beckon in Lansing, MI. After graduating Sexton High School, he attended Michigan State University and obtained a degree in Economics. He then earned a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University. Much later in life he completed all course work on his Doctorate in Public Administration. Larry spent his entire working career employed by the State of Michigan Department of Transportation. He retired in 2012 after 52 years of dedicated service.
Larry enjoyed most sports. In his younger years he managed four state championship softball teams in the YMCA leagues of Michigan. He played softball and basketball until his legs gave out. He continued to shoot baskets and exercise at the MAC until four months before his death. He had boundless energy at age 84.
After retirement, Larry volunteered most of his time with Lansing Central United Methodist Church. When he died he was chair of the Board of Trustees, on the Administrative Council and the Finance Committee. Larry loved God and Central United Methodist Church and all its people. He belonged to Central for 43 years. Larry joined Faith Haven United Methodist Church (later called Faith) at age 13, then Mason United Methodist Church in 1966 and Central in 1977. He was very active at each church - a faithful servant.
Larry enjoyed gardening at all three homes that he and Jean owned after their marriage in 1965. Larry land Jean traveled all around the United States and Canada. Their favorite places being Harbor Springs, MI, Williamsburg, Virginia and all of New England.
Larry belonged to the American Society of Public Administration and was a national board member. He also belonged to many quality associations. He served on the Selective Service System Board for 20 years and was a life member of Mensa.
His mother and father, Madelyn and Charles Beckon, preceded Larry in death, as well as his sister, Marilyn and brother-in-law, Charles Williams. He is survived by his brother, Robert Clay Beckon (Eva) of Lansing and many nephews and nieces. Surviving to cherish his memory forever in her heart is his wife, Jean.
There will be no services. For anyone interested, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 215 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933. Share memories at www.grfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020