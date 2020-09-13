1/1
Albert Startup
Albert Startup

Charlotte - Albert B. Startup, age 96, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, September 11, 2020. Al was born July 1, 1924, in Royal Oak. Immediately after high school in 1941, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Soon after enlisting in the Navy the country became involved in WWII. Once in the Navy, Al volunteered for submarine service and was accepted. He saw action in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In 1945, he was honorably discharged from the Navy. Soon after his discharge he joined the Naval Reserves and was selected for active duty at the Great Lakes Electronics Laboratories. Upon being relieved of active service duties in the Navy, he joined the United States Army, where he honorably served his country for another 17 years. On November 25, 1952 he married the love of his life, Maudie Irene Lake in Battle Creek. Together they were blessed with a beautiful family. Al loved his family with a deep devotion and cherished each and every moment they were able to spend together. Al was a gifted man that possessed many talents. He had both his pilot's license and captain's license. In his spare-time he enjoyed farming, gardening, and spending time outdoors. He served on the Olivet School Board for many years and was a member of the Lee Center United Methodist Church. Al retired in 1989, after 26 years of service from Owens Illinois in Charlotte.

Al is survived by his wife nearly 68 years, Maudie; children: Charles Startup of Charlotte, Susan (David) Hiler of Lawrence; grandchildren: Alena M. Clark of Flushing, Amanda (Joe) Richards of Vicksburg, and Benjamin Wierenga of Lawrence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Charles Zwayer and son, Michael K. Startup in 1980.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sepetember 17, 2020, at 5 P.M. at the Lee Center United Methodist Church, 22386 24 Mile Rd., Olivet, MI 49076, with Rev. Dr. James Gysel officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home in Charlotte. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Those desiring, may make contributions in Al's memory to the Lee Center United Methodist Church, 22386 24 Mile Rd., Olivet, MI 49076.

To view Al's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-green-kilgo.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
