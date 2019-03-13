|
|
Albert Weyer
Lansing - Albert Weyer, Lansing/Mason, age 87, went to eternal sleep on Monday, March 11th, 2019. He was born June 16, 1931 to Hedwig & Gustav Weyer in Wissen, Germany. Albert immigrated to Lansing in 1960 as a newlywed in search of the American Dream. He built a successful construction co. specializing in cabinetry & trim work. When he wasn't working he loved to play cards with his friends & dance at the German American Club of Jackson where he & Margret were members for 40+ years. Albert retired in 1993 but filled his days building furniture & helping his children with their home projects. He loved to plant in his gardens, read his newspapers, watch the birds & sit back & watch the commotion at our family gatherings. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents & sister Else. He is survived by his wife Margret of 59 years, children Ingo (Teresa) Weyer, Tricia (Jason) Embury, grandchildren Stephanie, Jaimie, Alainey & Christion, great grandchildren Aydin & Brooklynn, brother-in-law Heinz, & nephews Uwe & Dirk. His quiet presence will be dearly missed, but we know he is in a better place & hopefully building something. Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Mason, MI, Sat., March 16th, 11 am. Visitation begins at 10 am & a luncheon will follow the mass. Please no flowers. If you would like to make a donation, the family requests it to be made to the Mason food bank, or the St. James Woman's Club.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 13, 2019