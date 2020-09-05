1/
Albert William Sanders Iii
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert William Sanders III

Lansing - Albert William Sanders III, age 85, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Albert was born March 24, 1935. He retired on January 2, 1991 from the Lansing Board of Water and Light, with 35 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra, in 2006 and his son, Stuart, in 2017. Left to celebrate his life are son, Albert Mark (Adrianne); daughter, Melinda Allen; grandsons; Matthew (Sarah) Allen, Keith (Kathleen) Allen, Scott (Lauren) Allen, Kevin (Kelsey) Allen, Grant Sanders, Austin Sanders, and Michael Kiger; his only granddaughter, Taelor Sanders; 10 great-grandchildren; very special cousin, John (Kathy) Curtin.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, September, 9, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, 1505 E. Michigan Ave, with visitation from 10:00am until the time of Mass. The Rite of Committal will follow in Deepdale Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved