Albert William Sanders III
Lansing - Albert William Sanders III, age 85, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Albert was born March 24, 1935. He retired on January 2, 1991 from the Lansing Board of Water and Light, with 35 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra, in 2006 and his son, Stuart, in 2017. Left to celebrate his life are son, Albert Mark (Adrianne); daughter, Melinda Allen; grandsons; Matthew (Sarah) Allen, Keith (Kathleen) Allen, Scott (Lauren) Allen, Kevin (Kelsey) Allen, Grant Sanders, Austin Sanders, and Michael Kiger; his only granddaughter, Taelor Sanders; 10 great-grandchildren; very special cousin, John (Kathy) Curtin.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, September, 9, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, 1505 E. Michigan Ave, with visitation from 10:00am until the time of Mass. The Rite of Committal will follow in Deepdale Memorial Gardens.
