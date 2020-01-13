|
|
Alberta "Berta" Ann Parks (Adams)
Mason, MI - A truly exceptional woman passed on January 9, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones and leaving forever a void, and yet full of beautiful memories, in the hearts of her family. Alberta was born January 13, 1931 to Ralph and Edna Adams. She was born, raised, and lived her entire life in Mason.
So many life and work experiences shaped Berta's life throughout her 89 years. She was a woman who truly believed it was better to give than receive. She offered kindness and compassion to those she met.
Berta started corresponding with a young man in the military named Donald Parks in June 1951. On a sunny day in October 1952, they met face to face for the first time, and as they say - the rest is history. They were married on January 30, 1954. Don, who survives Berta, was the love of her life and she was his. Together they worked side by side in business and raising their four daughters who survive her: Donna Parks, Gail Hunt, Linda (Lynn) Johnson, and Kathy (Kris) Gailey.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Sarah (Zack) Hunt-Macomber, Nicole (Chad) Hunt-Rogers, Jennifer Hunt, Michele (Michael) Johnson-Wrobel, Donald Johnson, Kelen (Jess) Gailey, Kyle (Kendra) Gailey, and great grandchildren: Chandler, AvaGail, and Levi Rogers, Lucas Macomber, Penelope Wrobel, Klare and Katrina Gailey, and Kora, Karoline, and Kennedy Gailey; and special extended family Aaron, Stefanie ad Zoé Spence.
Berta was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Edna Adams; sisters, Elizabeth Fox and Patricia Terwilliger; former son-in-law, Gary Hunt; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.
A special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of Berta.
As per Berta's wishes, there will be no public service. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020