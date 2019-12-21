Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Aletha Ann Alton


1969 - 2019
Aletha Ann Alton Obituary
Aletha Ann Alton

Webberville - Aletha Alton, age 50, passed away Dec. 19, 2019. She was born to Clare and Sheila (Beardslee) Lienhart in Lansing on Dec. 9, 1969. She was preceded in death by her parents. Aletha is survived by her fiancé, Joseph Milliron; children, Hannah Alton and Jared Alton; brothers, John (Rhonda) Lienhart and Mark (Teresa) Lienhart; sisters, Teresa Ryder, Debbie Avery, Cathy (Sam) Stanaway and Lynn (Hal) Capshaw; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Gorsline Runciman Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St., Friday, Dec. 27 from 12 noon until service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Dansville Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
