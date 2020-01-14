Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Alex Joshua Heideman Sr.


1981 - 2020
Alex Joshua Heideman Sr. Obituary
Alex Joshua Heideman Sr.

East Lansing - Alex Joshua Heideman Sr. born March 11, 1981, in Owosso, Michigan, died at Cleveland Clinic of heart failure on January 13, 2020. He is survived by his devoted son, Alex Joshua Heideman Jr. "A.J."; his identical twin brother, David Heideman; his loving parents, Eileen and Howard Heideman; niece and nephew, Sarah and Jacob Wilber, and their mother Stacy; his former wife, Stephanie Grimes (Ben); and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Alex was predeceased by grandparents Roy and Dorothy Levitt and Gilbert and Eleanor Heideman Weinberg.

Alex graduated from East Lansing High School in 2000, where he participated in four years of lacrosse and marching band. He also attended Lansing Community College and Baker College. Alex was an avid bowler and a huge MSU Spartan fan.

The funeral service will be held at Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel on Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. with Rabbi Michael Zimmerman, of Congregation Kehillat Israel, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the , the , the , the American Diabetes Association or Congregation Kehillat Israel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
