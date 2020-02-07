|
|
Alex Pugh
Holt - Age 75, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI, following a brief illness. He leaves his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Teresa (Beck) Pugh; his daughters, Melissa (Dudley) Wellington and Melinda (Tom) Parry and three cherished and loved grandchildren, Cole, Liam and Olivia; siblings, Darles Pugh, Viola (Dan) Taylor and Rosemary (Denny) Williams. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ethel (Arnet) Pugh; brothers, JB and Mervyn and sister, Betty Jane.
Alex served in the National Guard for six years and retired from GM as a skilled tradesman after 36 years of service. Alex and Teresa enjoyed traveling in retirement and spending time with their grandchildren. Alex was also a lifelong outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A celebration of Alex's life will be held Monday, February 10, 2:00 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel. The family will greet friends Monday from 12:00 noon until services time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Alex. Family condolences may be sent to Alex's page at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020