Alexander John Scheid
Portland - Alexander John Scheid, passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Alex was born on February 18, 1926, in Tawern, Germany, the son of the late Matthias & Maria Scheid. In 2018, he was preceded in death by his brother, Konrad Scheid, age 91, of Lansing. He is survived by sisters, Olga Kugel and Priska Schümann. He is also survived by many loving family members in Germany. Alex has resided in Portland since 1953. He worked at the Portland TRW Automotive facility, before retiring in 1988.
Alex was an accomplished bowler, winning many awards and trophies. He never "met" a fish that he didn't want to catch, was a good friend, helpful neighbor to all, and a dear uncle. He will be missed by all. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in memory Alex. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019