Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman East Chapel
1730 E. Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Gorsline Runciman East Chapel
1730 E. Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
1100 W. Grand River Ave
Okemos, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
1100 W. Grand River Ave
Okemos, MI
Okemos - Alexandra Meredith Duda, age 34 of Okemos, passed away Feb. 24, 2019.

She was born May 25, 1984 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Barbara (Searfoss) Duda.

Alex was a graduate of Okemos High School and Michigan State University. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and was working on a Master's degree in Public Health at MSU. Alex was a personal assistant and executive assistant during school and she did volunteer work for a political organization. She enjoyed Spartan football and basketball as well as cooking, swimming, hiking and spending time with her nephews. Alex was devoted to her friends and family. A brave and caring woman, Alex was beautiful inside and out. She helped the elderly and was a friend to everyone.

Alex is survived by her parents, Dr. Andrew and Barbara Duda; brother, Andrew M. Duda III, M.D.; sister, Ashley M. Duda and two nephews, Andrew M. Duda IV and Anthony J. Duda.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Martha Church, 1100 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos, Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Friends may visit at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 10554 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608.

Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
