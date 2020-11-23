Alice B. Pline
Westphalia - Alice B. Pline, age 81, of Westphalia, passed away on November 22, 2020 at home.
She was born to Leo and Laurina Simon on March 28, 1939 in Westphalia. She married Robert J. Pline on July 18, 1959. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church in Westphalia.
Alice was a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed her family, game shows, cards, and watching her grandchildren grow.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Robert; and sisters, MaryAnn Esch, Karen Simon, and Kathleen Simon.
She is survived by nine children: Julie (Thomas) Doyle of DeWitt, Kathleen (Jo Gorman) Pline of Peoria, IL, Joseph (Valerie Hodges) Pline of Lyons, Donald (Sheila) Pline of Portland, Marvin (Amy) Pline of Portland, Sandy (Thomas) Herron of Hastings, Bruce (Donna Lumbert) Pline of Portland, David (Angela) Pline of Portland, and Cindy (Randy) Oosterhouse of Saranac. She is also survived by grandchildren: Kelly Haines and Abbey Doyle; Stephen, Katie, Anna, and Daniel Pline; Ben and Andrew Pline; Cassaundra Medlar and Amber Pline; Hayley Braun, Torie Bonn, Rae, Lindsey, and Riley Herron; Eleanor Pline; and Evan, Brady, Joel, and Eli Oosterhouse; and three great-grandchildren.
Alice is also survived by her siblings: Edward Simon, Elizabeth Schafer, Bernard Simon, William Simon, Mark Simon, Rose Schmitz, and Susan Pescatore.
Private funeral and burial services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes, Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
