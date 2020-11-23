1/1
Alice B. Pline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice B. Pline

Westphalia - Alice B. Pline, age 81, of Westphalia, passed away on November 22, 2020 at home.

She was born to Leo and Laurina Simon on March 28, 1939 in Westphalia. She married Robert J. Pline on July 18, 1959. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church in Westphalia.

Alice was a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed her family, game shows, cards, and watching her grandchildren grow.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Robert; and sisters, MaryAnn Esch, Karen Simon, and Kathleen Simon.

She is survived by nine children: Julie (Thomas) Doyle of DeWitt, Kathleen (Jo Gorman) Pline of Peoria, IL, Joseph (Valerie Hodges) Pline of Lyons, Donald (Sheila) Pline of Portland, Marvin (Amy) Pline of Portland, Sandy (Thomas) Herron of Hastings, Bruce (Donna Lumbert) Pline of Portland, David (Angela) Pline of Portland, and Cindy (Randy) Oosterhouse of Saranac. She is also survived by grandchildren: Kelly Haines and Abbey Doyle; Stephen, Katie, Anna, and Daniel Pline; Ben and Andrew Pline; Cassaundra Medlar and Amber Pline; Hayley Braun, Torie Bonn, Rae, Lindsey, and Riley Herron; Eleanor Pline; and Evan, Brady, Joel, and Eli Oosterhouse; and three great-grandchildren.

Alice is also survived by her siblings: Edward Simon, Elizabeth Schafer, Bernard Simon, William Simon, Mark Simon, Rose Schmitz, and Susan Pescatore.

Private funeral and burial services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes, Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lehman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved