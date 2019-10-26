|
Alice Beatrice Keener
DeWitt, MI - Alice Beatrice Keener was born March 17, 1930 in Clinton County, Michigan to Wellington and Beatrice (Nichols) O'Dell and passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Rex O'Dell and her beloved husband Alexander Keener. She is survived by her children; Marie (Richard) Stevens, Alexa (John) VanSickle, Alex Keener and Alan (Laurie) Keener; brothers, Robert (Kathy) O'Dell, Dennis (Edna) O'Dell, Marvin (Donna) O'Dell; sister, Marge Staples; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In her free time, Alice enjoyed reading. She was resident of DeWitt for many years and a member of Bath Baptist Church. She loved gospel music and was very active within the church community. Alice was the sweetest mother, grandmother and sister that anyone could ever ask for. She was loved by many. Alice treasured her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Bath Baptist Church, 13527 Webster St., Bath, MI with Pastor Ryan Hysell and Rev. Hale officiating. Interment will follow at Gunnisonville Cemetery in DeWitt Township. The family will receive friends at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 W. Washington, DeWitt, MI on Tuesday, October 29, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, P.O. Box 30480, Lansing, MI 48909 or Bath Baptist Church in Remembrance of Mrs. Keener.
