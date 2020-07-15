Alice Marie (Hoffman) Ward



Lansing - Alice Marie (Hoffman) Ward, age 83, passed away on July 8, 2020 from cancer. Alice is preceded in death by her husband Jack G.C. Ward; her mother, Luetta Hollister Hoffman Bruhn; her father, Harry Hoffman; her stepfather, Walter Bruhn; her brother, Howard Hoffman; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hoffman.



Alice was employed and retired from Sears after working in various departments. Alice had many hobbies. They included being a talented seamstress, being a member of the Ingham County Genealogical Society and the Mid-Michigan Genealogical Society. She was also a competitive shooter, medalist and member of the Lansing Muzzle Loading Gun Club. Being raised on farms in Stockbridge, MI and Mason, MI, Alice was a lover of most animals, especially cats.



Alice is survived by three children, Terry McCaskey, Penny (Rodney) Ward and Michael (Judy) Ward; five grandchildren, Kelly Grant, Justin Salyers, Shawn McCaskey, Lynsii Ward and Ryan (Megan) Ward; and six great grandchildren, Haley Mitchel, Hailey McCaskey, Norah McCaskey, Kadiance Salyers, Avah Grant, and Hattie Pearl Ward. In addition, Alice is survived by sisters, Carol (Jim) Silvis and Patricia (Bruce) Hall and a host of nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, 1:00 pm at the East Lawn Memory Gardens, 2400 Bennett Road in Okemos, MI. Facial masks are required. The family would like to thank Caryn Knappen, Mid-Michigan Hospice Nurse and The Haven-Hope Landing of Charlotte, MI for their dedicated assistance and extraordinary care of Alice. The family requests that in lieu of flowers all donations be directed to Mid-Michigan Hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store