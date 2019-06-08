|
Alick Harold Feldpausch
Fowler - Alick Harold Feldpausch, age 81 of Fowler, MI, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Leon Martin as celebrant and Rev. Fr. Darrel Kempf as co-celebrant. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
Alick was born in Fowler, MI on December 1, 1937 the son of Sylvester and Odelia (Lenneman) Feldpausch. He graduated from Fowler High School with the class of 1956. Alick married Fay Crowell on October 5, 1963 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns. Alick resided all of his life in Fowler.
Alick was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting trips with his family and friends. He liked tinkering and could fix anything. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Alick served his country in the Army National Guard for 8 years. He was a lifelong member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Alick also was a member of the HUB Antique Car Club. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and willingness to help others.
He is survived by his wife Fay Feldpausch of Fowler, MI; children: Arlene and Tim Jandernoa of Fowler, MI; Emily and Michael Kloss of Harbor Springs, MI; Darrin Feldpausch of Fowler, MI; grandchildren: Nick and Maria Jandernoa, Alisha and Giorgio Webster, Matt Jandernoa and Liz Kramer, Jacob and Maggie Kloss, Scott and Michelle Kloss, Ben and Kelli Kloss, and Jeremy Kloss; great grandchildren: Lyla, Henry, Giorgia, Oliver and Kyler; siblings: Donald and Joann Feldpausch, MaryJane and Ken Fedewa, Claude and Cecile Feldpausch, Alvin and Janice Feldpausch, Ronald and Lois Feldpausch, Edward and Mary Feldpausch, Neil and Rosie Feldpausch, Betty and Bill Wirth, Larry and Reggie Feldpausch, Helen and Chuck Smith, Irene and Bruce Pline, Eugene and Kathy Feldpausch; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew John Wirth.
Memorials may be made to ADA (American Decency Association) or Most Holy Trinity Educational Trust Fund. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from June 8 to June 16, 2019