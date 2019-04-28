|
|
Allen DeWayne Mellstead
Portland - Allen DeWayne Mellstead, formerly of Portland, died April 20, 2019 in the Sanilac County Medical Care Facility, Sandusky, MI. He was 85.
Mr. Mellstead was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Beverly Ann (Lehman), who passed away in 1993 and by his parents, John W. and Beulah Mellstead of Portland, his sister Donna Martin of Portland and another sister, Lorraine LeFurge of Wyoming, Mi. He also lost an infant grandson, David Allen Crowner, on December 22, 1979 to SIDS, and two brothers-in-law, Harold LeFurge and Earl Esterline.
He is survived by his sister, Jean Esterline, Lakeview, sons Brian (Roxanne) Constantine, Mi, Timothy (LeAnn), Fredrick, Md., Stephen (Michelle), Holland, Daniel (Sarah), Downers Grove, Il., and James of Grand Rapids, as well as, one daughter, Amy (Larry Crowner) of Olivet, Mi. Along with his children, he is survived by 16 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Mellstead was born September 20, 1933. He graduated from PHS in 1951. During high school, he served as class president and lettered in three varsity sports. He was inducted twice into the PHS Hall of Fame.
He graduated from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, in 1956 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in civil engineering. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1956. He worked as a civil engineer until he retired. He was credited for being the first-ever county engineer of Eaton County and for designing the first Delta Township Landfill.
Mr. Mellstead requested to be cremated and placed next to his wife in the Portland Cemetery. There will be a Graveside Ceremony at 10 AM on May 20th. For a more detailed obituary, please visit : www.MarshFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019