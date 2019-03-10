Allen H. Swartzell



East Lansing - Allen H. Swartzell, age 93, died Monday after a long and fulfilling life. Born in La Porte, IN on January 27, 1926, he was the son of Allen W. and Elsie (Shippee) Swartzell. Along with his parents, his wife, Barbara, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Ann (Stu), Scott (Kim) and Carrie (Paul); his grandsons, Aaron (Chelsea), Griffin and Graham; great grand-daughter, Elie as well as longtime companion, Elizabeth. His lifelong work in newspapers started when he sold The La Porte Herald-Argus on a street corner as a child, then went through several part time youth jobs at the newspaper until he became its sports editor while still in high school. In 1943 he started college at Indiana University, served in the army during World War II, then returned to IU to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree with majors in journalism and government. Soon after he became the police reporter for the Elkhart (IN) Truth, then returned to La Porte to do local government and political reporting. Then he started a full-service, out-of-town bureau for the newspaper. He next became national advertising manager and promotion manager, then advertising director and finally the assistant publisher. After moving to Bloomington, IN he became the general manager of the newspaper and then the general manager of the Hearst newspapers in Boston, MA. For a year he served as associate director of the American Press Institute near Washington D.C., then returned to active newspaper work as general manager of the Colorado Springs Sun. After a short stint as general manager of the newspaper in El Dorado, KS, he moved to East Lansing, MI. Mr. Swartzell retired as general manager of The State News, the student newspaper at MSU after serving in that capacity from 1982 to 1994. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Bickford Assisted Living and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the care they provided. At his request there will be no services. Donations can be made in his honor to The General Manager's Scholarship Fund, The State News, 435 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019