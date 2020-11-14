1/1
Allen Michael Davis
1951 - 2020
Allen Michael Davis

Lansing - Allen was born December 8, 1951 to Willie Davis and Ina Lindsley in Lansing, Michigan. He passed away peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan at 68 years of age.

Allen graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1970. He was employed at St. Lawrence/Sparrow Hospital from 1967-2010, where he retired early due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis He took great joy in spending his days with his Emotional Support dog Raelynn, who he adopted from the Greater Lansing Humane Society. He knew the moment he met her that she was the one and cherished all their time together. She will continue to be cared for by Stacy (daughter) and loved by the whole family.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents Willie Davis and Ina Lindsley, brother Hugh Davis; and brother-in-law, Choyce Rutherford

Allen's memory will be carried on by his sister, Marita Rutherford; brother, Donald (Bobbie) Davis; former wife, Debra Davis; three children, Chad (Amber) Davis, Catina (Andre) Taylor, and Stacy Davis; eight grandchildren, Margarita Davis, Edward Smith, Chad Davis Jr, Brianna Davis, Vanica Findlay, William Young II, Jared Davis and Xavier Davis; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Per Allen's wishes, cremation will take place and no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the Capital Area Humane Society. The family is being served by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.estesleadley.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
