Allison Rademacher
Grand Ledge - Allison Brooke Rademacher of Grand Ledge, passed away July 11, 2020 with her loving parents by her side. Allison is now at peace after a long, courageous battle and will be missed for her gentle loving spirit. She was born August 8, 1989 in Lansing, Michigan to Mark and Tammie (Thompson) Rademacher. Allison attended Grand Ledge High School where she ran cross country, placing 6th in the State her Senior year, and graduated in 2008. She worked at Independence Village of Grand Ledge and Our Savior Lutheran Extended Care helping young people, which was very dear to her heart. Allison enjoyed walking and running and loved anytime she could spend outdoors. She loved to spend time with family and friends and would always bring a smile to their face. She is survived by her parents Mark and Tammie Rademacher; sisters, Jamie A. (Jeff) Carver and Stacey L. (Tim) Kolmodin; grandparents, Susanne Rademacher and Larry and Barbara Thompson; aunts, D'Anne (Bob) Golub, Julie (Patrick) Brown, Linda (Dean) Hannah, Janay Gilmartin; uncles, Michael (Nancy) Rademacher, John (Kathy) Rademacher, Mark (Dee) Thompson; niece Brooklynn Kolmodin, nephew Julian Kolmodin, along with numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edward "Poppy" Rademacher. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. You may watch the funeral mass for Allison at 11:00 am Friday on the St. Michael Church YouTube channel (Scroll down until you see July 17, 2020 - Funeral Mass). Visitation will be Wednesday at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge from 6-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:30pm; Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church from 6-8:00pm with a Scripture Service and Memory Sharing at 7:30pm and Friday at the church from 10-11:00am. Please come prepared, masks are required for visitations and services. Memorial contributions may be given to the Allison Rademacher Memorial Cross Country Scholarship Fund. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com