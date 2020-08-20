Alma "Jane" Miller
Lansing - Alma "Jane" was born in 1923 as the only child of Paul & Iza Bare in Charlotte, MI. Jane passed away August 19, 2020 at the age of 97. She was talented musically, playing several instruments, playing in a traveling band with friends in her late teens and early 20's. She also learned how to fly a plane. She married Wilson Strange, but lost him over Belgium during WW II when the plane he was piloting on a mission was shot down. In 2006, she would later on in life visit his gravesite in Belgium. Jane married John Miller from Chicago, another soldier who had served his country with honors during the Pacific WW II campaign. They had 4 children, two of which preceded her in death. Jane worked as an executive secretary for Oldsmobile in Lansing, and St. Gerard Church in Lansing, and as a co-manager of a hunting and fishing lodge in Wisconsin with John. She lived in many places during her life including Tennessee, Florida, and New Mexico. She and John also enjoyed spending time in Mexico on long winter's vacation to Guadalajara. She also realized a dream she always had to visit China. Even in her 80's Jane enjoyed the friends she had in her neighborhood and looked out for them as they did her. She enjoyed doting on her dog "Rudy" and a stray cat "Kitty Cat" she took in to her home. Surviving are her 2 sons, Jonathan (Linda) Miller, and Mike (Kathy) Miller; 5 grandchildren, Angela Miller, Jennifer (Pulkit) Chawla, Matt (Allison) Miller, Jakob Miller (Whitney Drake), and Jonathan (Samantha) Miller; 3 great-grandchildren, James, Daniel, and Norah. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1998, 2 sons, Jeffrey and Jay; and her parents. Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Charlotte. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Jane. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com