East Lansing - Alvin (Al) Lawrence Boettcher, 95, of East Lansing, MI; formerly of St. Joseph, MI passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Service, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph with Pastor John Duerr officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Friday. Those wishing to share a memory of Alvin online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
Alvin was born October 5, 1923 in St. Joseph, MI to John & Olga (Patzer) Boettcher. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, class of 1942, where he excelled in football, playing several positions, and receiving All-Conference honors. Alvin then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. He attended Tri-State College (now Trine University) in Angola, IN where he received his Mechanical Engineering Degree in 1950. Summers were spent on the beaches of St. Joseph, where he and Dorothy Ann Wagner met and played volleyball. On July 21, 1951 the two were married in the First Congregational Church of St. Joseph, and the young newlyweds moved to Lansing, MI, where Alvin established his long engineering career working for REO Motors, Motor Wheel Corp., Planet Corp., and Roberts Corp., having retired from the later in 1989. Alvin loved the outdoors and was an avid waterfowl hunter and fisherman. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. Alvin, an economist of words, often let his hands do the talking for him. A skilled craftsman (building their first house), he especially enjoyed woodworking and could fix or improve virtually anything. Alvin's wife, and children's families were the continual beneficiaries of these craftsmanship and building talents, being on the receiving end of expansive home improvement projects. While almost never stopping with project work to enjoy "free time", he was always faithful to watch his Spartans play a good football or basketball game. He enjoyed watching Westerns, WWII and Biblical movies, listening to big band and organ music, and eating good food.
Alvin is survived by Dorothy Ann, his loving wife of over 67 years, daughter Virginia L. (Rex) Tefertiller of Lansing, MI, sons John D. (Alyssa) Boettcher of Centennial, CO and Jeffrey M. (Lisa) Boettcher of Rocky River, OH; grandchildren Hannah (Christopher) Medved and son Porter; Keelan, Lily, Ryan and Jaret and brother Herbert Boettcher. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Agnes, George, Arthur, Elinore, Herman, Evelyn and John.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in Alvin's memory be made to a .
