Ontonogan - Alvin Charles Broemer (Putt) 83, from Ontonogan, Michigan died April 27, 2019 in Ruskin Florida.

Graduated from Ontonagon high school, and attended Michigan State University.

He retired from General Motors and was an active member of the River Breeze community board for many years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and camping. He is survived by his sister Agnes Sparpanic, Children, Grandchildren and Great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jennie Lee Broemer, his parents Wilfred and Esther Broemer and, 5 brothers, Jim, Melvin, Morton, Donald and Tommy.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 7, 2019
