Alvin L. Whitfield
Lansing - Alvin Whitfield passed away at the age of 83 on December 8 after a long illness. He worked for the State of Michigan for over 36 years, retiring in 1994 from the Michigan Department of Corrections as the Deputy Director of Administration. Alvin was an active member of many organizations, including the Lion's Club, the State Employee's Credit Union, the Youth Development Corp. and Trinity's Trustee Board. Funeral Services will be held at 11am at Trinity A.M.E. Church 3500 W. Holmes Road Lansing, Michigan on Friday, December 13, 2019. Family hour is at 10am.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019