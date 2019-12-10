Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity A.M.E. Church
3500 W. Holmes Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Whitfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin L. Whitfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin L. Whitfield Obituary
Alvin L. Whitfield

Lansing - Alvin Whitfield passed away at the age of 83 on December 8 after a long illness. He worked for the State of Michigan for over 36 years, retiring in 1994 from the Michigan Department of Corrections as the Deputy Director of Administration. Alvin was an active member of many organizations, including the Lion's Club, the State Employee's Credit Union, the Youth Development Corp. and Trinity's Trustee Board. Funeral Services will be held at 11am at Trinity A.M.E. Church 3500 W. Holmes Road Lansing, Michigan on Friday, December 13, 2019. Family hour is at 10am.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -