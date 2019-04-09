Alvin Leonard Rippen



East Lansing - Alvin L. Rippen, age 101, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Alvin was born November 6, 1917 in Campbell, Nebraska to Edward and Lydia (Rutt) Rippen. He was given the gift of longevity and used it to positively affect all those who knew him. His life spanned many 20th century events, from WWI, the Great Depression and dust bowl, World War II and the modern technology age. After earning bachelor's and master's degrees, Alvin served as a WWII naval pilot flying missions in the South Pacific off the aircraft carrier, USS Lexington, first in the SBD Dauntless dive bomber and later in the Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter plane. He returned to civilian life and took positions as a food engineer with a processing equipment manufacturer and two dairy processing plants in Lansing, Michigan. Alvin then accepted an invitation to serve on the faculty at Michigan State University where he assisted the food industry as the state's Dairy Extension Specialist and mentored many graduate students in that capacity. Awards and recognitions included the DeLaval Extension Award presented by the American Dairy Science Association, Ohio State University College of Agriculture's Distinguished Alumnus Award, Michigan State University's Outstanding Extension Specialist Award, and invitations to speak and assist organizations in Finland and Brazil. He retired Professor Emeritus in 1982. Alvin married his sweetheart Leona (Munch) in 1943 during "the war." He was her loving and caring husband to the day he passed, 75 years later, a rare milestone for anyone. Alvin and Leona had three children, Arletta (Smith), Jean (Worden) and Tom, and nurtured them by example—using their own strengths of character as guidance for life. Alvin was loved by his large extended family and highly regarded by the many hundreds of people he befriended. People of all backgrounds would earn his patient, listening ear. He was recognized and approached wherever he traveled. Of special importance to Alvin was his strong, quiet Christian faith. At a family reunion some years ago, Alvin shared his heart and life's guiding philosophy. Speaking to those in attendance, he told them, "one of my undergrad professors many years ago entreated his students, "wherever you go in life be sure to take Jesus with you, so that's what I decided to do." Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ervin and Lloyd Rippen. Survivors include his wife Leona, three children, six grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, April 10, 6-8:00 pm, Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing; funeral service beginning with visitation, Thursday, April 11, 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m., Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 125 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, Michigan.