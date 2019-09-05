Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Overlook Pavilion in Burchfield Park
Holt, MI
Amy Lynn Hines


1973 - 2019
Amy Lynn Hines Obituary
Amy Lynn Hines

Holt - Amy Lynn Hines of Holt passed away August 29, while surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in 1973 to John Treloar and Cheryl Kompsi, and grew up to be a kind, compassionate person. She became a child and family therapist, helping those in pain and bringing comfort to everyone around her. In 2003, she married Jim Hines. Together, they raised two amazing children, Skylar and Jamie.

Amy was preceded in death by her Uncle Willy, Uncle Pat, Great Uncle Randy, and her grandparents. She's survived by her husband and children, parents, brothers and sisters-in-law Randy and Sandy, Guy and Jacki, and Jack and Diana, and nieces and nephews Kailee, Daryn, Leah, Andrew, and Jack.

A celebration of Amy's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Overlook Pavilion in Burchfield Park in Holt.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent Catholic Charities or the Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
