St. Johns - Amy S. Cronkhite died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born August 16, 1949 in St. Johns the daughter of Glenn and Mildred (Zischke) Magsig. Amy was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1967 and continued her education by becoming a Registered Nurse. During her working career, she was a nurse at several locations in Mid-Michigan including, Sparrow Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Hazel Findlay Country Manor to name a few. On February 17, 1973 she married Bruce Cronkhite and he survives her. Also surviving is a daughter, Jessica (Mike) Demianenko; grandchildren, Zach, Nick and Alyssa; sister, Kathy (Lon) Canum; brother Charlie (Rosemary) Magsig; mother-in-law, Connie Cronkhite; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Cronkhite, Cathy (Gary) Caskey, Dean (Sarah) Cronkhite; special friends, Bea Goodrich and Judy Boak and many nieces and nephews. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, Richard Cronkhite; sister-in-law, Dale Cronkhite and special friend, Irene Damon. Due to the restrictions on gatherings, private services will be held and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests that memorials be given to a charity of donor's choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to May 3, 2020