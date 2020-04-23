Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Cronkhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy S. Cronkhite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy S. Cronkhite Obituary
Amy S. Cronkhite

St. Johns - Amy S. Cronkhite died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born August 16, 1949 in St. Johns the daughter of Glenn and Mildred (Zischke) Magsig. Amy was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1967 and continued her education by becoming a Registered Nurse. During her working career, she was a nurse at several locations in Mid-Michigan including, Sparrow Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Hazel Findlay Country Manor to name a few. On February 17, 1973 she married Bruce Cronkhite and he survives her. Also surviving is a daughter, Jessica (Mike) Demianenko; grandchildren, Zach, Nick and Alyssa; sister, Kathy (Lon) Canum; brother Charlie (Rosemary) Magsig; mother-in-law, Connie Cronkhite; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Cronkhite, Cathy (Gary) Caskey, Dean (Sarah) Cronkhite; special friends, Bea Goodrich and Judy Boak and many nieces and nephews. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, Richard Cronkhite; sister-in-law, Dale Cronkhite and special friend, Irene Damon. Due to the restrictions on gatherings, private services will be held and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests that memorials be given to a charity of donor's choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -