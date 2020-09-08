Amy (Ward) Wilson
Lansing - Age 98, passed away September 6, 2020. She was born November 7, 1921, in Lansing, to E.H. and Valerie B. Ward. Amy graduated from Lansing Central High School, and attended Michigan State College. She was a homemaker and worked at Sears in the catalog department for 20 years. Her family were founding members of First Baptist (Christ Community Church). Amy was a member of a bridge club that met monthly from the 1940s until the 2000s. She cared for her mother in her home for her mother's final years.
Amy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Alexander Wilson; 2 sisters and a brother. Surviving are: 3 children, Ward (Judy) Wilson, Mark (Cheryl) Wilson, and Craig (Debbie) Wilson; 8 grandchildren, Tracy (Chuck) Alberts, Dawn (Clay) Plenar, Todd (Nicole) Wilson, Scott (Jill) Wilson, Jamie (Jimmy) Tunney, Cortney Coats, Brian (Jim Whitehead) Wilson, and Kyle (Katie) Wilson; 16 great-grandchildren. Family, both extended and immediate, were her greatest joy.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Home Health and Hospice in memory of Amy Wilson.
