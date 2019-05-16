|
|
Andra Scott Price
Dimondale - Age 75, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born November 20, 1943, in Lansing, MI, to Robert and Ruth Scott.
Andra attended J.W. Sexton High School and MSU. She spent a majority of her career as a script writer and video producer at LCC.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Paul G. Price; brother: Mark (Betsy) Scott; sister-in-law, Roberta Scott; nephews: Randy, Matthew, and Robert Scott; nieces: Mary, Wendy, Julie, and Molly Scott; 3 great-nephews; and 4 great-nieces.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Her family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Please read Andra's full obituary at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 16, 2019