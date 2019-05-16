Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andra Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andra Scott Price


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andra Scott Price Obituary
Andra Scott Price

Dimondale - Age 75, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born November 20, 1943, in Lansing, MI, to Robert and Ruth Scott.

Andra attended J.W. Sexton High School and MSU. She spent a majority of her career as a script writer and video producer at LCC.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Paul G. Price; brother: Mark (Betsy) Scott; sister-in-law, Roberta Scott; nephews: Randy, Matthew, and Robert Scott; nieces: Mary, Wendy, Julie, and Molly Scott; 3 great-nephews; and 4 great-nieces.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Her family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Please read Andra's full obituary at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now