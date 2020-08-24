Andrea Ann Shea (Ralph)
Andrea Ann Shea (Ralph), age 60, passed away on August 19, 2020 in Dallas, TX after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Andrea was born on March 15, 1960 in Mount Pleasant, PA to Andrew and Ruth Shea. It was there that she developed close, lifelong relationships with many relatives on both sides of her family. From there, the family moved to Naperville, IL for her high school years and then on to Dallas, TX which is where she attended The University of Texas. It is there that she met Steve Ralph to whom she was married to for 26 years.
Andrea and Steve moved to Michigan where they raised their family in Grand Ledge. Andrea spent the next 30 years of her life spoiling her children and providing world class care for her dear aging family in Pennsylvania. She spent countless hours watching her sons play music and travelled the world in search of new experiences. She always made sure to always live her life to the fullest. Andrea will be greatly missed by all who loved her and will always be remembered for the unconditional love she gave to her family.
Andrea is survived by her sons, Connor Ralph (Natalie) and Spencer Ralph (Jameson Cook), her father Andrew Shea, brother William Shea (Deanna), several nieces and nephews, and her special friend Mark Allen. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Shea.
A memorial service and celebration of Andrea's life will be held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 in her honor in the Mothersell Family's backyard located at 2160 Long Leaf Trail, Okemos, MI 48864. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with the service at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrea's honor to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
at https://www.lls.org/ways-to-donate
.