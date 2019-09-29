Services
Andreas H. Lange


1937 - 2019
Andreas H. Lange

DeWitt - Andreas H. Lange, 82, died suddenly as a result of an accident with his lawnmower on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born February 8, 1937 in Olive Township, Clinton County, Michigan the son of Robert and Antonia (Riebe) Lange. Andreas was a member of Emanuel First Lutheran Church in Lansing and enjoyed all types of hunting and riding snowmobile during the winter. He retired from General Motors in 1990 with 35 years of service and was a farmer also. On June 18, 1960 he married Bonnie Zell and she survives him. Also surviving is a daughter, Brenda (Mike) Warr of DeWitt; two sons, Brent (Kathy) Lange of Leslie and Blain Lange of Chatham, MI; ten grandchildren, many great grandchildren and one brother, Wally (Gladys) Lange of Crystal, MI. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Hans, Robert and Gus. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Interment will follow at Wacousta Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Emanuel First Lutheran Church 1001 N. Capitol Ave. Lansing, MI 48906 or Country Woods Archery 7360 S. Forest Hill Rd. St. Johns, MI 48879.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
