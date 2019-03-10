Services
Lansing - Andres Baldemar Sada, 20, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2019. He was born March 2, 1998 to Baldemar Amaya Sada and Cheyana Lynn Torres in Lansing, MI. He was preceded in death by one grandfather. He is survived by his parents; brother, Cruz Jose Torres; and sisters, Lindsey Tayler Gardenhouse and Aubrey Tayler Gardenhouse.

He graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 2017 where he was a DE for the Grand Ledge Comets . At the time of his death, he was attending Lansing Community College where he was studying to be an Electrician.

He was known to his family as "Drewfy". He had a huge heart and had a deep love for his family, loved spending time together, playing practical jokes (especially scaring his mom), and family dinners. He and his family were always together - where you saw him, you saw the others! Drewfy was known for his adventurous spirit, his passion to "send it", his smile, and being fresh (dressed nicely).

He loved his mom's spaghetti, the Spartans, fast cars, animals, music, being the best bowler in the house, being the "favorite" cousin, snowboarding, and annoyingly tickling his brother Cruz.

Funeral Service was 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
