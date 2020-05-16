Andres Luis Salas Jr.



Lansing - Andres Luis Salas Jr. August 25, 1952 - May 13, 2020, Lansing , MI



Andres lived a fulfilling life as a devoted son to Andres and Gloria P. Salas, a loving father to two children - Cristian Jovani Salas, and Ashley Gabriela Salas, caring brother to sixteen siblings - Maria Luz (Jesus) Arambula , Alfonso P. (Gina) Salas, Arturo (Mary) Salas, Gloria Salgado, Adan P. Salas, Alma Rosa (Mike) Casas, Maria Teresa Salas, Adrian Salas, Laura Aurora (Silverio) Salas, Dahlia Gloria Lucio, Carlos Lucio, Luis Antonio Lucio, Marcella Michelle Lucio, Andres Salas, best friend Adela Ruth German and a friend to many. He enjoyed writing poetry, cooking and he loved nature; wildlife, walks, plants, rivers. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name directly to Footprints of Michigan, INC Address : 3300 W Michigan Street, Lansing MI 48917









