Andres Morales Quintero
Lansing - On December 10, 2019, Andres M. Quintero, passed away suddenly at his Mission, Texas home at the age of 68 years. Andres was born in Mexico City, Mexico, immigrated to Michigan at the age of 17 and became a true Michigander. He was employed with General Motors for 37 years and spent his retirement between his Michigan and Texas homes. Andres spent his younger years as an emerging bullfighter and also became a Golden Gloves boxer. He enjoyed playing futbol, golf and was the ultimate tequila aficionado. His life always demonstrated his true courage, spirit and perseverance. Andres is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Diana and his five children, Elisa Quintero, Lena (Michael) Bailey, Andrea Velasquez, Andy and Adam Quintero; six grandchildren and eight siblings. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Andres and Salustia Quintero; his brother, Rafael and sister, Guadalupe. Visitation will held on Wednesday, December 18 from 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, December 19 from 10-11 a.m. at Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., E. Lansing, 48823. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Gorsline-Runciman with interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing, MI. Share memories at www.grfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019