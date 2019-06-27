|
|
Andrew F. Luttig
Fowler - Andrew F. Luttig died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born December 11, 1928 in Fowler, MI to Leo and Catherine (Goodman) Luttig.
He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Andy retired from "The Olds" after 36 years of service. Andy married Margie (Cook) on June 13, 1953. They were married for over 60 years until Margie's death in 2014.
Surviving are his children: Terry (Eileen), Kathy (Bill) Feldpausch, Ellen, Larry (Michele), his grandchildren: Rebecca (Mike) Hafner, Benjamin (Elise) Feldpausch, Emily (Josh) Blind, Eric Luttig, Amanda (Adam) Shinaver, great-grandchildren: Mason and Gavin Hafner, Alex and Max Feldpausch, Vera and Tessa Blind, brothers: Paul (Pat), Urbie (Shirley), sisters: Catherine (Bill) Heckman, Liz (Roger) Cook, Helen (Jerry) Stump, brothers-in-law: Peter Weber, Bruno (Mary Ann) Cook, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 4 infant children, brothers: Norm and Ray, and sisters: Viola Koenigsknecht and Irene Weber.
Andy loved to talk about growing up on the farm. He served in the
U.S. Army, was a volunteer fireman for many years and a school board member. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an innovative tinkerer. He loved spending time with family and being at his favorite place, the family cottage on Rose Lake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. with a rosary being prayed at 5:30 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel 11112 W. Ionia Street, Fowler, MI.
Those wishing to make contributions in Andy's memory may do so to the Dallas Township Fire & Rescue Department. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from June 27 to June 30, 2019