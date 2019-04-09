|
Andrew "Andy" G. Brook
Brookfield - Andrew "Andy" G. Brook, age 38 of Brookfield, formerly of Haslett, MI. Loving Husband of Anne Brook, nee Ball; loving and devoted father of Penelope Brook and Finnian Brook; son of Roger Brook and Pat Brook, nee Padgham; son in law of Randall Ball and Mary Ball, nee Herrinton; brother of Jessica (Rick) Shaw and Daniel (Stephanie) Brook; brother in law of Lauren (Kirt) Brown and Scott (Jessica) Ball; uncle of Noah, Chloe, Joshua, Caroline, Nathaniel, Daniel and Breslin.
Andy is deeply and widely loved. There are many reasons why this is so, but mainly it is his love for his people. From growing up in Haslett, Michigan, to studying and swimming at Kalamazoo College, to living and working in Grand Rapids, Chicago, and even Seattle, Washington, and Silsoe, England, Andy always found his people. He found them and he cared for them and he loved them, and in return, Andy became deeply and widely loved. It turns out the equation is simple. Be honest, be kind to those you know and those you don't, and above all be good, and people from all points will count you as friend, as family.
Andy was many things, but most of all a dear and devoted husband and a loving and amazing father. Now Penelope and Finnian will learn Andy's story, will know his soul, and will carry his legacy. The world is a better place for having had Andy in it, it is better for the lives he has touched, and it will continue to be better for the beautiful children he leaves behind.
Visitation Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513 and Thursday April 11, 2019 from 10 A.M. to time of Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Francis Xavier Church, Corner of Spring and Ogden, LaGrange, IL 60525. Interment Private. Memorials appreciated to the Brook Children's College Fund. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 9, 2019