Andrew James Worgul
Charlotte - Born July 8, 1962, he was the son of Bob and Shirley Worgul. Delta Township (Lansing) MI. Since Andy had Down syndrome, he attended classes in the Lansing School District's superior program for children with special needs. After graduating from Everett High School he worked at Peckham Industries for 30 years, once earning a financial prize and lovely plaque for being Worker of the Year. Andy was a member of River Terrace Church where he was active in volunteer work. He especially enjoyed working on a church crew building a Habitat for Humanity Home for a needy family. Other volunteer work included gathering the church registers after the morning service, providing a basket of groceries, including a turkey, for a needy family at Thanksgiving, and taking care of the parrot cage at a nursing home. He was actively engaged in the church Friendship program. Andy's home life included wiping the dishes and doing chores like taking out the garbage, pasturing the donkey at the family orchard, and helping his father make homemade wine. He spent much of his time reading from his large library of well-illustrated books, 100 of which were about the presidents. He seldom looked at television except for the evening news and Jeopardy. He learned to read on his mother's lap, where he was introduced to Golden Books while still an infant. Later, he picked out his own books at Barnes & Noble, and at various book sales. In June, 2018, Andy moved to Joshua's Place in DeWitt, one of the Chosen Vision Christian group homes. He loved it there. The promise of Zephaniah 3:17 is especially meaningful regarding Andy, "God will rejoice over you with singing". Service of remembrance will be at River Terrace Church, 1509 River Terrace Drive, East Lansing on Saturday, March 14 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service beginning at 11:00.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020