Dr. Andrew L. Messenger
Riverdale - Dr. Andrew L. Messenger, M.D. of Riverdale, age 97 passed away at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. He was born on November 4, 1921 in Perry, MI the son of Andrew W. and Birdie G. (Van Sickles) Messenger. He graduated from Perry High School in 1939, went to Western Michigan University, then received his doctorate degree from Wayne State University and later went to the University of Pennsylvania and received his degree in dermatology. After working for many years of practice he retired to enjoying the outdoors, politics and being aware of what was going on in the world. He was a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.
Dr. Messenger is survived by his children, Andrea Van de Kamp of California, Dr. Andrew W. (Vicki) Messenger of St. Johns, Charmine (Clifford) Rone of Oregon, Dr. Greg (Traci) Messenger of East Lansing, Dr. Jeffrey L. (Mardelle) Messenger of Perry and Ernie (Patrick) Messenger McBride of North Carolina. 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Howard R. and sister Betty Hoffman.
Memorials may be given to the .
There will be no services. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 28, 2019