Dr. Andrew L. Messenger M.D.
Riverdale - Dr. Andrew L. Messenger (A.L.) age 97 passed away peacefully in his sleep March 26, 2019. He was born November 4, 1921 in Perry, MI to Andrew W. and Birdie G. Messenger. He graduated from Perry High School in 1939 with a baseball scholarship and was the only student in his class to attend college. He played baseball at Western Michigan University until his arm was injured so he decided to pursue a medical degree. He then graduated from Wayne State University Medical School and completed his internship at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing Michigan. As a physician, he continued doing family practice for a year and a half until the Korean War called him. There he worked as a medic and received the bronze star. Upon his return home he continued with family practice medicine in Portland Michigan until 1956. At this time he moved his family to Philadelphia to attend the University of Pennsylvania's dermatology program, graduating in 1959. He practiced dermatology in Lansing, Michigan along with multiple dermatology offices in Charlotte, Alma, and Mt. Pleasant Michigan. Dr. A.L. Messenger always put his patients first, worked long hours and made house and hospital calls. At the age of 80 he decided to slow down, by working 8 hours a day instead of 10. In 2005, at the age of 83 he decided it was time to retire. His retirement included reading his dermatology journals everyday and always being available to help when his expertise was needed. His love for dermatology and work ethic saved and helped many people. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved giving his children and grandchildren the opportunity to enjoy fishing, hunting, forestry and spending time in the Upper Peninsula.
Dr. Messenger is survived by his children, Andrea Van de Kamp of California, Dr. Andrew W. (Vicki) Messenger of St. Johns, Charmine (Clifford) Rone of Oregon, Dr. Gregory (Traci) Messenger of East Lansing, Dr. Jeffrey L (Mardelle) Messenger of Perry and Ernie (Patrick) Messenger McBride of North Carolina; 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Howard R. and sister, Betty Hoffman.
There will be a private celebration of life service for Dr. Messenger at a later date. Memorials may be given to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019