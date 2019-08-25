Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Andrew Lee Krouse Obituary
Andrew Lee Krouse

Lansing - Andrew Lee Krouse, Age 24, passed away tragically on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Denny and Tammy Krouse, and Grandmother, Carol "Sue" Moss, all of Lansing. He was preceded in death by his Aunt, Jeanette Kosloski. Andrew was especially close to his cousin, Chelsey Kosloski and his fur baby "Rubble".

He was employed by Pratt and Whitney and was a lifelong Lansing resident. In his free time, Andrew enjoyed anything that was hands-on such as mechanical work, furniture repairs and going on rides with his buddies. Whenever possible, Andrew loved traveling to Montague to visit family and friends there.

His loss will be felt by his family, coworkers, and numerous friends. Andrew always looked forward to Monday morning breakfasts with "Be Bop" and some brotherly advice from Will, Doug, and numerous close buddies.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
