|
|
Anita Andringa
Okemos - Anita Andringa passed away on March 23, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Anita was born on April 11, 1939 in Detroit Michigan to Leonard and Caroline Gelinsky.
Anita received her bachelor's degree in education from Wayne State University and began her teaching career in Garden City. Anita's passion and gift was caring for others which guided her in her 40 year career as a special education teacher, and lifelong caring mother to 2 children. She tirelessly helped students overcome adversity helping them to lead productive lives. As a young mother, she supervised the student teacher program at Eastern Michigan University where she shared and inspired others to the love of teaching.
Anita moved with her kids, Kip and Jill, to Okemos in 1978 and continued her teaching career at Mason High School until her retirement in 2002. While teaching full time and being a single mom raising two teenagers, she earned her Masters Degree in Special Education and Counseling from Michigan State University, fulfilling a personal promise she made to herself.
Anita was a devoted mother to Kip and Jill, loving them unconditionally and consistently making sacrifices to provide them opportunities she didn't have as a child. Anita was passionate about music and the performing arts, regularly attending Wharton Center events, Lansing Symphony concerts and plays at Williamston Theatre. Anita shared this love with Jill, attending the Stratford Festival together every year since 1992. Anita also enjoyed watching baseball, tennis and figure skating. With Kip, she spent many hours discussing what the Detroit Tigers needed to do in order to win another World Series. As an animal lover, Anita supported the humane society and enjoyed many pets, namely the family's beloved golden retriever Beau whom still provides happy memories that are shared 27 years later.
Anita was known for her "Momisms" and her kids will continue to live by her words of wisdom, whether motivational or just entertaining. She always had words of encouragement and a good quote for anyone who needed to hear them. Especially important to her were "To those whom much is given, much is expected," "where there's life, there's hope," "be kind," and "to thine own self be true."
Anita was preceded in death by her parents. Her dear sister Alice predeceased her by just 2 days. Anita is survived by her son Kip (Jana) of Ann Arbor, daughter Jill of East Lansing, and grandchildren Dylan (Lauren) and Ashley.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to Wharton Center, Lansing Symphony, Williamston Theatre, Humane Society or a that helps those in need. Her family would like to thank Residential Hospice and The Willows at Okemos for their care during her illness.
A private celebration of Anita's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020