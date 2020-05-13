Anita Dawn Harris
Haslett - Anita Dawn Harris, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Haslett, Michigan. She was born October 6, 1928 in Lansing to John H. and Esther R. (Farrell) Russell. Anita loved life and the relationships she had with friends and family. She enjoyed gardening and all the joys of cooking with family and friends. She had a great memory, and always enjoyed "catching up" with everyone's life and adventures.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Harris.
Anita will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Larry (Deborah) Custer and Douglas (Yvonne) Custer; her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother John, niece Chris, brother in- law Dean, and sister in-laws, Joan and Donna. In addition, the family would like to recognize John Woods as always being there for her during difficult times, and Gloria Morrison (her dear life-long friend).
Private interment services will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing.
Online condolences may be expressed.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.