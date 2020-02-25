|
|
Anita Marie Arendsen
Lansing - Age 81, our mother, sister, and aunt passed away February 25, 2020. Born November 20, 1938 in Lansing, MI. Anita was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School. She worked many years as a brokerage assistant in several firms. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, going to breakfast, playing cards with friends, and eating sweets, but most of all she loved being a Mom. Surviving are her son, Jon E. (Lori) Arendsen; sister, Claudia (Bruce) Kley; brother, Earl (Shirley) Drumm; many other family members and friends. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Dorothy Drumm. Services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Deepdale Memorial Park Mausoleum with Fr. John P. Klein of St. Gerard Church Presiding. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020