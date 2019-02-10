Anita Marie (Petroshus) Hallas



Haslett - Anita Marie (Petroshus) Hallas, 79, of Haslett, died on January 31, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph, David, and Mary Jo. She is survived by her children, Michael Hallas (Bridget) of Lansing and Kelly Hallas of Haslett, as well as extended family and longtime friends.



Anita was born on September 21, 1939 in Kalamazoo to Edward and Mary (Sikorskas) Petroshus, and grew up in Battle Creek. At the age of 9, she contracted polio, which left her disabled. She was a 1957 graduate of St. Philip High School and was a member of the original Youth Today staff at the Battle Creek Enquirer, where she continued to work in summers during college. Anita attended Marygrove College and the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where she worked on the Michigan Daily before receiving her undergraduate degree in 1961. That same year, she married Clark Hallas, and they later had two children, Michael and Kelly.



Anita was a caseworker and supervisor at the Genesee County Department of Social Services for ten years before moving to Haslett after her divorce. For the next twenty years, she was a policy analyst for the State of Michigan in the Department of Legal Affairs at DHS. She truly loved her job, and retired in 1997.



Anita loved being up north, whether at the family cabin or on Lake Michigan, where she vacationed for decades, building memories with family and friends. She was a voracious reader, especially of history and mysteries, and was a formidable Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit opponent. She enjoyed listening to jazz and classical music, relaxing on her deck watching the ducks, geese, and swans on the lake, and eating chocolate. She was proud of her Lithuanian heritage and liked reminiscing with relatives about family history. Anita was a longtime member of the Lansing Area Post-Polio support group. She loved numerous pet cats throughout her life and supported several animal shelters.



Anita was generous, opinionated, witty, and had a great sense of humor. She was known for her intelligence and self-reliance. Although her life was never easy and the late effects of polio took a heavy toll on her, she was fiercely determined to live on her own terms. Anita had great strength, courage, and tenacity. She was special and she was deeply loved.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Anita's memory are encouraged to donate to the Ingham County Animal Shelter in her name at 600 Curtis St., Mason, MI 48854 or http://ac.ingham.org/Home/ContactUsHoursLocation.aspx.



The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Chapel, East Lansing.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary