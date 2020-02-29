|
|
Ann DeEtte McAuliffe
Lansing - Ann DeEtte (Garnett) McAuliffe was born to Thomas H and Elizabeth (Winkler) Garnett on April 30, 1942 in Marshall, Michigan. She was an incredible daughter, sister, mother and friend during her 77 years. Ann attended elementary school at the Ann J. Kellogg School in Battle Creek, MI to participate in their sight-saving curriculum. She graduated 4th in her 1960 Marshall High School class. Her quick wit and contagious sense of humor brought joy to those she met throughout her life. She was a lifelong learner and helped others learn as well when she taught Adult Education classes while employed by the Marshall Public School system. Ann loved her work, no matter the area: secretarial, small business owner, education, banking or city government. After retiring from the City of East Lansing in 2013 she worked part-time until two weeks before she entered Hospice. Ann also enjoyed spending time with her friends and attended 50 consecutive years of the Marshall Home Tour with her dear friend, Marilyn Stenberg. Above all, Ann found her greatest calling in taking care of her family. She put her family's needs ahead of her own. Ann continued to be a strong, determined, intelligent, kind and forgiving person, showing unconditional love throughout her life that only God provides. Ann was a member of Grace United Methodist Church which brought her wonderful friendships and provided much joy and peace. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William McAuliffe. Surviving are her loving children, Leslie Ann Holcomb of Virginia, Todd Michael McAuliffe of Okemos and Ryan Thomas McAuliffe of Lansing; grandchildren, Hollie (Jeff) Holliday of Washington, Ben (Abby) Holcomb of Michigan and Brandon Holcomb of New York; great grandchildren, Austin, Calvin, Emmit and baby Holcomb; sister, Merrie (John) Burkle of Grand Ledge; brother, Bob (Sandy) McAuliffe of Marshall and special friend, Marilyn Stenberg of Pleasant Lake. A celebration of Ann's life will be Monday, March 2, 2:00 p.m., at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd., Holt, MI with Rev. Mary A. Sweet of Napoleon and Jonesville United Methodist Churches officiating. The family will greet friends Monday beginning at 1:00 p.m. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to a . Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020