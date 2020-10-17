Ann Helen Swink
Charlotte - Ann Helen Swink, age 94, passed away surrounded by love Oct. 15, 2020 in Lansing, MI. She was born Jan. 31, 1926 in Ashley, MI to the late James Kostal and Rosi Pokstefl. She was married to her late husband, Rodger for 60 loving years. Ann retired from Diocese of Lansing and was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church. A loving, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she enjoyed crafts, golf, playing cards and most of all, attending her children's and grandchildren's many sporting events and activities. She is survived by sons, Gregory (Beverly) Swink, Rodger (Lorrie) Swink, David (Anne) Swink; daughter, Therese (Ernie) Drawert; grandchildren, Christina (Eddy) O'Brien, Matthew (Kimmi), Michael, Ryan (Sarah), Daniel and Casey Swink; great grandchildren, Tommy and Danny O'Brien, Bethany and Madyson McPhee. Ann is preceded in death by grandson, Eric Douglas Swink, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8pm, Rosary 7:30 pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge (Masks/Social distancing required). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Delta Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or St. Gerard Church. Special thanks to Sensations Memory Care in Charlotte and Dr. Lisa Kimball and Staff for their compassionate care. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com