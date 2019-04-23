Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Finbarr Catholic Church
13520 Tamiami Trail
Naples, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Emmerich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie (Butler) Emmerich


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Marie (Butler) Emmerich Obituary
Ann Marie (Butler) Emmerich

NAPLES - Ann Marie (Butler) Emmerich, beloved wife of Donald Richard Emmerich, entered heaven on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 after a short illness in Naples, Florida. Ann was born on August 27, 1935, to Richard A. Butler and Dolores A (Sullivan). Amazing mother to Michael (Becky), Peggy Venditti, Donald (Gwynn Villegas), Thomas (Ann), Kathleen Frieh (John), and David (Kim). She also leaves behind 13 loving grandchildren and many adoring nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Peggy Baugh and her husband Richard. Ann graduated from Beaumont School for Girls in Cleveland, and met her husband of 60 years while at John Carroll University, the family moved to Michigan in 1962, first living in the Lansing area before settling in Grosse Pointe Park. She worked at Bon Secour Hospital in Grosse Pointe for 20 years. After retiring in 2000, Ann and her husband moved to Naples, Florida where she became involved in numerous volunteer activities and her parish church, St Finbarr. Ann had a quiet and dignified demeanor, loved her family unreservedly, and will be missed by all for her energy, selflessness, understated competitiveness, and strong faith. A funeral service will be held this Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Finbarr Catholic Church, located at 13520 Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34114. A memorial service will be held in Grosse Pointe MI at a date to be determined. In lieu of Flowers, the family has requested donations to Avow Hospice, Inc. By calling 239.261.4404 or visit their website at www.avowcares.org. Donations may also be made to the Lustgarten Foundation at www.lustgarten.org For pancreatic cancer research
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now